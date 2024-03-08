Women police honoured for meritorious services

VIJAYAWADA : Celebrating International Women’s Day, Director general of police (DGP) Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday presented awards and rewards for the women officials for their meritorious services to the police department and public on Thursday. Women officers working in the AP CID, forensic science laboratory (APFSL) and technical wings were presented awards for their outstanding performance in delivering duties.

Reiterating that women are making strides in various fields across the globe, the DGP recalled the efforts of mahila police in creating awareness on Disha mobile application. “More than 1.3 crore women downloaded the app and registered on it. With the help of Disha mobile app, cases are being registered which has created a sense of faith in the police department,” he added.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy further appreciated junior assistant officer Padmavati and announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for scaling Himalayas six times. ADGP Shanka Bratha Bagchi and others present.