Atchan asks APSRTC MD to give buses for TDP meet

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that a public meeting will be organised by the TDP-JSP combine at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17, TDP State president K Atchannaidu has urged the APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director to provide buses for the event on payment basis from various places in the State on that day by issuing appropriate directions to all depots managers.

In a letter addressed to the RTC MD on Friday, he said as the Assembly elections are fast approaching, it is important to reach out to as many people as possible to promote awareness about their party ideology and manifesto.

Accordingly, the TDP-JSP combine have decided to hold the public meeting at Chilakaluripet. People from across Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring States are expected to attend the meeting in large numbers. Hence, it is important to make appropriate travel arrangements to enable the people to reach the public meeting venue and return to their hometowns without facing any inconvenience, he said.

Recalling that in spite of repeated requests from the TDP to provide RTC buses for hire, no buses were operated for the party meetings earlier, he pointed out that the bus services were arranged for the ruling YSRC meetings.

“Such favouritism to the ruling YSRC does not augur well for a democratic polity like ours,” Atchannaidu said, and requested the RTC MD once again to provide buses on payment basis in order to allow the TDP to arrange bus transportation to the people visiting the public meeting.