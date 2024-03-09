Don’t believe Jagan’s promises as he failed to implement dry law: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday sought to know how could Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chased out his own sister and mother, could do justice for others.

Addressing a public meeting at Kadiri in the erstwhile combined Anantapur district as part of his ‘Sankharavam’, on Friday, Lokesh appealed to women in the State not to trust Jagan, who failed to do justice to his own sister and mother. “Despite Jagan’s claim that he has done a lot for his sister, why did YS Sharmila Reddy join the Congress?” he asked.

This apart, Jagan vowed to seek votes again only after implementing total prohibition in the State, but he miserably failed to fulfil his promise, he pointed out.

Lokesh said Kia, Hero Motors, HCL and other companies came to Andhra Pradesh due to the initiative taken by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attract investments in a big way, and Jagan did nothing in the last five years.