KAKINADA: TDP appointed Pilli Satyanarayana Murthy as coordinator of Kakinada Rural Assembly constituency on Friday. On the occasion, Kakinada Rural former MLA Pilli Anantha Lakshmi and her husband Pilli Satyanarayana Murthy urged the local TDP cadre to support Jana Sena candidate Pantham Nanaji. The couple made it clear that they would continue in the TDP even if the ticket was given to Pantham Nanaji of Jana Sena.