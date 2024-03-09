Free provision of Right to Edu Act ignored in AP's private schools

VIJAYAWADA: Private schools in the State have failed to implement the provisions of the 12(1) (C) of Right to Education Act (RTE) 2009, to provide 25% admissions into Class I.

This have raised concerns among the students and parents about the commitment of educational institutions towards fulfilling their obligations under the Act.

The RTE Act aimed at ensuring free and compulsory education for weaker sections and disadvantaged groups of all children aged from six to 14.

Despite directives from both the Supreme Court and the State government, many schools including IB/ICSE/CBSE/State syllabus schools in the State fail to provide free education, sparking outrage among parents as well as advocates.

Speaking to TNIE, President of the Parents Association of AP, Sikharam Narahari said, “It is appalling to see private schools blatantly disregarding the orders of the Supreme Court and the State government. The failure of private schools to comply with the RTE Act is unacceptable and must be addressed with urgency.”

He further said that despite budget allocations made by the Department of School Education for the academic year 2024-25, there is a lack of clarity on how these funds are being utilised to support the provision of free education in private schools, he said.

As per the law, the school authorities have to register in the RTE website and the local authorities are required to conduct mapping of schools to habitations according to the neighbourhood limits as notified by the State, before the commencement of the admission cycle every year.