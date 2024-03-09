Modi to take part virtually in ‘PM Su-Raj’ on March 13

VIJAYAWADA: An outreach programme titled ‘Pradhan Mantri Su-Raj’ will be held to empower and uplift Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Krishna district. The programme is facilitated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the event virtually on March 13 and interact with select beneficiaries, who have been positively impacted by various Central schemes, including National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) and National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) .

Krishna district Collector has been monitoring the programme, which is being meticulously organised to ensure its success.

District-Level Nodal Officers, Scheduled Caste Service Co-operative Societies have been appointed to lead the initiative. Collaborating with the executive directors of Backward Class (BC) Corporation in the district and municipal commissioners, these officers are diligently working to organise a seamless event.