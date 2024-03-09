Naidu will usurp entire State if he is elected again: Sajjala

Fortunately, after YS Rajasekhara Reddy came to power, an inquiry was ordered into the scam. Naidu, however, escaped owing to the generosity of YSR. Otherwise, Naidu would have been behind the bars, he said.

Sajjala said similar was Amaravati start-up scam of 2014-19. He alleged that 1,400 acres of land in Amaravati core area was given to a bogus start company.

The land was close to the proposed Chief Minister and Governor residences, the Assembly and the State Secretariat. It was proposed to develop roads and drains required for the company by the government with Rs 5,500 crore. The company was given 15 years time, he said.

Naidu had given the lands in core area to his behamis, he alleged and added that former minister P Narayana also purchased 40 acres in the area. The case is pending in the court.

“Poll alliance talks have been going on for the last two months and it is an attempt to revive the TDP, which is on ventilator. Naidu is trying to gather all forces to defeat YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections. Every time Naidu is relying on others for his victory in the elections and every time he could not succeed and it was proved in 2019,” he observed.