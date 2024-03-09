Peddireddy likely to face stiff fight

TIRUPATI: Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who is seeking fourth consecutive term from Punganur Assembly constituency, seems to be facing a significant challenge in the changed political scenario as the TDP, in alliance with the JSP, is striving hard to make a come back in the YSRC bastion.

Punganur, which falls in Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency, is a general seat. The Assembly segment comprises Punganur, Sadum, Somala, Choudepalli, Pulicherla and Rompicherla mandals with an electorate of more than 2 lakh. Reddy, Balija and Muslim communities hold sway, though SCs are also in good strength. However, the local politics is mainly dominated by the Reddy community.

Peddireddy clinched victory three times convincingly in Punganur. Previously, Nuthanakalva Ramakrishna Reddy won the seat thrice, and his son Amaranatha Reddy twice. Prior to the inception of the TDP, an independent candidate won in 1955. The Congress triumphed in the remaining six elections. After its inception, the TDP won the seat six times and the Congress triumphed twice. Peddireddy won the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Discontent among dairy farmers, distress of mango and sugarcane growers and inadequate compensation to the families displaced by projects are some of the local issues, which seem to have eroded the goodwill of the YSRC government in Punganur.

On the other hand, TDP candidate Challa Babu has intensified his campaign to mobilise people’s support at the grassroots. “The ruling party leaders are coercing mango and sugarcane farmers to sell their produce at lower prices to the middlemen affiliated with the YSRC. Many local issues have remained unaddressed by Peddireddy in the constituency though he has represented it for three consecutive terms,” observed Challa Babu.

Hence, Punganur seems to be a battleground where political dynamics and local grievances confront, shaping the election outcome, observed a political analyst.