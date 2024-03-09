Protests erupt in Kakinada over alleged chemical release by Aurobindo Pharma into sea

KAKINADA: Ongoing protests over the alleged release of industrial chemicals into the sea in Kakinada district turned violent on Friday with the local fishermen of Konapapapeta in U Kothapalli mandal setting a couple of fishing boats on fire and staging a road blockade.

Fishermen of four villages under Ponnada Panchayat have been protesting against the pipeline laid by Aurobindo Pharma in the sea. They alleged that the company has been releasing chemicals into the sea which is resulting loss of marine life. The villagers, dependent on fishing for a living, have been losing their income. The fishermen said they have submitted a representation to the district administration several times, but in vain.

However, the company representatives maintained that the pipelines are being used to draw water, which is used after desalination.

The Pollution Control Board officials, too, said the firm has not commenced its operations and that the allegations of the fishermen were baseless.

On Friday, a fishermen gathered in the village and blocked traffic on both the sides of the village. A couple of them even doused themselves with petrol threatening to end their lives, if the pipeline is not removed. Police, however, pacified them. U Kothapalli mandal Tahsildar Sundar Raju said the matter would be resolved on Saturday.