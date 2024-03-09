Sri Padmavathi Mahila Degree and PG College in Tirupati gets Rs 14-cr Hostel

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy inaugurated the newly-built Harini Hostel Block at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Degree and PG College in Tirupati on Friday.

Later, Bhumana and Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam planted saplings on the premises of the new building. They inspected the facilities provided to students in the rooms of the hostel building.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said the new building with four floors has been constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

The building has five study rooms, a recreation hall, 105 bathrooms and 105 toilets.

He said a total of 2,800 students are studying in the college, and with the construction of the new building, a total of 1,850 students will be accommodated in the hostel.

He explained that efforts will be made to provide hostel accommodation to all the students studying in the TTD educational institutions.

Besides textbooks, students should also read other books to expand their frontiers of knowledge. “One good book is equal to a hundred friends,” the TTD chief observed.

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, DEO M Bhaskar Reddy, principal Narayanamma, lecturers and students participated in the inaugural programme.