VIJAYAWADA: The tripartite alliance between the TDP, JSP and BJP that was finalised, in principle, on Thursday night made no headway on Friday as the leaders of the three parties are yet to come to a consensus on seat-sharing.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan stayed put in New Delhi on Friday, waiting for a call from the BJP leadership to cut ice. They flew to the national capital on Thursday and held talks with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the TDP reportedly expressed its readiness to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The duo is likely to hold discussions with the BJP leadership again on Saturday.

BJP AP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, who was in New Delhi, reached Hyderabad on Friday night as she is scheduled to attend a public meeting, which will be addressed by former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Nellore on Saturday.

Sources in the State BJP unit said the party had initially put a proposal for 10 Lok Sabha and 13 Assembly seats. A senior leader told TNIE, “We are ready to settle for less Assembly seats, but will insist for at least six to seven Lok Sabha seats.”

He pointed out that the saffron party was able to get a good share of MP seats in all other States where it was striking an alliance.

Citing an example, he said, “In Odisha, where there are 21 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is likely to get 15 seats and the ruling BJD is settling for six. If this is the case in a State where the alliance partner is in ruling, we can negotiate for more seats in Andhra Pradesh too.”

He further observed that the TDP is also in need of forging an alliance to take on the YSRC.

In 2014, the BJP, in an alliance with the TDP, had contested nearly 12 MLA and four MP seats. JSP was a part of the alliance, too, but did not contest the elections.