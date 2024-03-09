YSRC names in-charges for 2 LS, 1 Assembly seats

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC on Friday appointed coordinators for Kurnool and Amalapuram parliamentary constituencies, and Razole Assembly seat. With former minister Gummanur Jayaram, who represents Alur Assembly segment, quitting the YSRC after being appointed as the coordinator for Kurnool MP seat, the ruling party has chosen Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah for the segment. Jayaram had expressed his interest to retain Alur. However, when his request was denied, he resigned from the YSRC and joined the TDP.

Earlier, Kurnool sitting MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar had quit the YSRC following the party’s decision to replace him. While Dr Kumar belongs to the Padmashali community, the party wanted to give the seat to a Valmiki leader and chose Jayaram. Ramaiah, who is the YSRC district president, also hails from the dominant Valmiki community.

The YSRC appointed Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad as the coordinator of Amalapuram SC-reserved Lok Sabha seat. This has raised questions if sitting MP Chinta Anuradha would be shifted to P Gannavaram Assembly segment in Konaseema district as it is the only seat left. Varaprasad had won Razole seat on JSP’s ticket and later shifted his loyalty to the YSRC.

Former minister Gollapalli Surya Rao has been appointed as Razole Assembly seat in-charge. Surya Rao quit the TDP after it was announced that JSP would contest the seat.