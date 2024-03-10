Andhra CM Jagan to ignite campaign trail at mega YSRC Siddham rally

VIJAYAWADA: The last Siddham meeting of the YSRC, to be held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday, is likely to witness some power-packed speeches with none other than party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taking the lead in lashing out at the tripartite alliance of TDP-BJP-JSP.

The YSRC claimed to have organised one of the biggest meetings in the State with over 10 lakh turnout at Siddham in Anantapur on February 18.

Siddham meeting at Bheemili was attended by about five lakh people and the turnout at Denduluru was 7 lakh. Lakhs of YSRC cadre and supporters from over 43 Assembly constituencies spread over six districts are expected to participate in the meeting.

“We are confident of breaking our own record by organising the biggest ever public rally at Medarametla with a turnout of 15 lakh,” said YSRC leaders, highlighting Sunday’s Siddham meeting. As many as 43 Assembly constituency incharges and contesting candidates of parliamentary segments from Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts have been entrusted with the responsibility of mobilising people for Siddham meeting.

All arrangements are in place to accommodate the massive crowd and keep the supporters upbeat. The area, in and around the venue, has been adorned with YSRC flags. The venue spread over hundreds of acres has been decorated with party colours and unique Siddham branding covering all the roads leading to the venue.