Andhra CM Jagan to ignite campaign trail at mega YSRC Siddham rally

VIJAYAWADA: The last Siddham meeting of the YSRC, to be held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday, is likely to witness some power-packed speeches with none other than party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taking the lead in lashing out at the tripartite alliance of TDP-BJP-JSP.
The YSRC claimed to have organised one of the biggest meetings in the State with over 10 lakh turnout at Siddham in Anantapur on February 18.
Siddham meeting at Bheemili was attended by about five lakh people and the turnout at Denduluru was 7 lakh. Lakhs of YSRC cadre and supporters from over 43 Assembly constituencies spread over six districts are expected to participate in the meeting.
“We are confident of breaking our own record by organising the biggest ever public rally at Medarametla with a turnout of 15 lakh,” said YSRC leaders, highlighting Sunday’s Siddham meeting. As many as 43 Assembly constituency incharges and contesting candidates of parliamentary segments from Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts have been entrusted with the responsibility of mobilising people for Siddham meeting.
All arrangements are in place to accommodate the massive crowd and keep the supporters upbeat. The area, in and around the venue, has been adorned with YSRC flags. The venue spread over hundreds of acres has been decorated with party colours and unique Siddham branding covering all the roads leading to the venue.
During the meeting, the party’s upcoming campaign ‘People’s Dream is CM Jagan’s Dream’ will also be launched. At tomorrow’s meeting, Jagan is expected to deliver a volatile speech and apprise the cadre of the party’s forthcoming on-ground campaign for the ensuing elections,’’ a YSRC leader said.
“The campaign of Jagan’s Dream’ will focus on six targeted groups, including farmers, women, youth, auto drivers, labourers and schoolchildren. As part of the campaign, Jagan will urge the people about their dreams and aspirations, so that he can strive to realise them in the coming days,” the YSRC leader added.
Jagan likely to begin poll campaign next week
With battle lines drawn and election notification likely to be issued in the next few days, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to kick-off the poll campaign next week. The party is planning to organise a series of public meetings and roadshows in the run up to the elections.
In all likelihood, Jagan will begin electioneering on March 16. He will participate in a few government programmes in the next few days. Further, sources said the YSRC is giving final touches to its manifesto. “The poll promises will be announced before Jagan goes on a campaign blitzkrieg,” they added.
He will address public meetings in at least 120 of the 175 Assembly constituencies. Crucial segments, including those represented by senior TDP leaders and those being contested by prominent JSP and BJP leaders, will be covered. The party is also planning roadshows in constituencies where its legislators are on a sticky wicket. Such constituencies have already been identified, a party source said.
“We are planning the campaign in such a way that Jagan will participate in two to three public meetings or roadshows in a day or two,” a party leader said. These meetings will be wrapped up before the temperatures soar, he added.
As a prelude to his campaign, Jagan will also conduct meetings with party MLAs, sources said. On Saturday, he held a meeting with senior leaders from north Andhra.