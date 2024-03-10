Andhra CM to launch Pulicat Lake desilting works on March 12

TIRUPATI: In a collaborative effort between the Central and State governments, significant strides are being made to lay foundation for the de-silting works taken up with Rs 97.09 crore at the mouth of Pulicat Lake.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually lay the foundation stone for the desilting works at the mouth of Pulicat Lake in Gudur division of Tirupati district on March 12.

District Collector G Lakshmisha, along with MP M Gurumoorthy and MLC Meruga Murali, travelled across the Pulicat Lake in a boat to inspect the area of the lake mouth.

Furthermore, the Collector assured swift action on requests for infrastructure improvement, including the provision of land for a substation and educational facilities for local children.

Gurumoorthy expressed his optimism about the project, highlighting the government’s proactive measures to address long-standing issues.

MLC Murali lauded the efforts of the district administration in providing relief to communities affected by natural disasters.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of villagers and promised to address their concerns at the earliest.