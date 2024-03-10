Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi to attend TDP-JSP meet at Chilakaluripet

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the public meeting to be organised by the TDP-JSP combine.
Holding a teleconference with senior TDP leaders after the finalisation of the electoral alliance with the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday, Naidu directed them to select a proper venue for the public meeting to be attended by the Prime Minister.
In fact, the TDP-JSP combine had decided to organise the public meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17. However, with the BJP joining the TDP-JSP combine now and Modi is set to attend the meeting, Naidu directed the party leaders to make elaborate arrangements for the success of the public meeting to be held on March 17 or 18.
Asserting that the cooperation of the Centre is a must to bring the State on the right path after all the ‘destruction’ in the YSRC government, Naidu instructed the seniors to explain the necessity for an electoral alliance with the BJP to the party rank and file.
Informing that clarity has come on the seat sharing and the constituencies to be allotted to the alliance partners will be decided soon, he said, “The JSP and the BJP will contest 30 Assembly and eight Lok Sabha seats.”
Explaining the discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the finalisation of the alliance, the TDP chief said the electoral pact with the saffron party has been reached in the larger interests of the State.
Urging the party leaders to understand the conditions in the State and the necessity for a strong alliance, Naidu felt that the BJP may make some key announcements soon for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh.