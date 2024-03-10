Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi to attend TDP-JSP meet at Chilakaluripet

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the public meeting to be organised by the TDP-JSP combine.

Holding a teleconference with senior TDP leaders after the finalisation of the electoral alliance with the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday, Naidu directed them to select a proper venue for the public meeting to be attended by the Prime Minister.

In fact, the TDP-JSP combine had decided to organise the public meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17. However, with the BJP joining the TDP-JSP combine now and Modi is set to attend the meeting, Naidu directed the party leaders to make elaborate arrangements for the success of the public meeting to be held on March 17 or 18.