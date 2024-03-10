Kadapa Airport to get new terminal building

KADAPA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building of Kadapa Airport on Sunday.

This event marks the commencement of a significant phase in the development of the airport, with the PM also inaugurating 14 airport projects worth Rs 9,811 crore nationwide. The construction of the new terminal building at Kadapa Airport, spanning an area of 14,455 square metres with a budget of Rs 266 crore, will introduce state-of-the-art facilities to improve passenger experience. With an annual capacity of 25 lakh passengers, the terminal will feature 24 check-in counters, 175 car parking spaces, and three aero bridges, ensuring seamless access to aircraft even during adverse weather conditions.

Currently accessible by bus, the new terminal will provide direct access to aircraft from the building, offering passengers enhanced convenience and comfort. Additionally, the airport will be equipped to handle large aircraft arrivals and departures, further bolstering its connectivity and operational capabilities.

Airport Director Sujith Kumar Porter expressed optimism about the positive impact of the new terminal building on the region’s air connectivity and economic development.