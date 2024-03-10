Naidu allied with all parties except YSRC for survival: Andhra minister

VIJAYAWADA: A battery of YSRC leaders took a swipe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for forging an alliance with the BJP and the JSP. They said Naidu was not in a position to take on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directly, and is looking towards other parties.
IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said, “Alliances are not new to Naidu. The TDP chief had allied with all the parties except for the YSRC. While Jagan is seeking votes in the name of development, Naidu is seeking votes in the name of alliances.’’ Amarnath said.
“While the YSRC is ‘Siddham’ (ready) to face the elections, Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan were ready to forge an alliance and stood at the doorstep of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he ridiculed.
Amarnath recalled that Naidu had earlier said casting vote to the BJP was casting vote to Jagan. “We have made it clear that we don’t have any sort of alliance or understanding with the BJP. It is Naidu who will be ready to forge any kind of unholy alliance for his political interests,’’ he observed.
Meanwhile, YSRC MP PV Mithun Reddy said parties like the TDP, JSP and BJP lack public trust. He urged the BJP to address unfulfilled promises regarding the AP Reorganisation Act and criticised its alliance with the TDP.
Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu questioned the sincerity of the alliance and said it serves Naidu’s interests rather than benefiting AP. He highlighted the desperation displayed by Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in seeking the alliance.