YSRC govt destroyed Andhra Pradesh: Ex-MP CM Shivraj

NELLORE: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the Lok Sabha election management committee meeting in Nellore on Saturday. BJP leaders from Nellore, Ongole, Chittoor, Tirupati and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies attended the meeting.

Addressing the BJP booth workers’ meeting, he alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had destroyed Andhra Pradesh and the sand, mining and liquor mafias were ruling the roost. Jagan, who vowed to implement total prohibition in the State, had failed to fulfil his poll promise. “Now, income from liquor sale has become a major source of revenue for the government, which has gone up to Rs 36,000 crore from Rs 6,000 crore,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh and the increase in anti-Hindu activities in the YSRC government. “The country is moving forward under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he is committed to fulfilling the every guarantee given to the people pertaining to development and welfare,” he asserted.

State BJP president D Purandeswari explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre. She slammed the YSRC government for exploiting natural resources. “No development has taken place in the State in the last five years under the YSRC government,” she observed.