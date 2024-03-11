Andhra Pradesh: Kapu patriarch set to join YSRC on March 14

KAKINADA: Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham is set to join the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 14 between 4 pm and 5 pm in Tadepalli.

Mudragada informed the media on Sunday that he has decided to extend more service to the public and hoped that the YSRC would initiate more welfare programmes.

Speculation was rife that the Kapu leader would either join Pawan Kalyan’s JSP or the YSRC. Previously, both parties had sent him feelers. Initially, he was expected to join the JSP. He wanted to contest the Prathipadu or Pithapuram assembly segment in the Kakinada district.

However, he was unhappy with pawan for not personally inviting him to join the party. Against this backdrop, the YSRC renewed its attempts to woo Mudragada and succeeded.

Mudragada said YSRC leaders offered him a nominated post three months ago, but he “politely declined” as he aspired to join the JSP. As there was no positive response from the JSP, he decided to join the YSRC.