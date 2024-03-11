AP: BJP may name Lok Sabha, Assembly candidates on March 11

VIJAYAWADA: A day after forging an alliance with the TDP, the State BJP has started the exercise of finalising its candidates for both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is said to be holding talks with the State BJP core team to finalise the candidates. The names of BJP candidates are likely to be announced on Monday evening. On the other hand, the Union Minister is likely to negotiate with the alliance partner on getting one or two additional Lok Sabha and Assembly seats for the BJP. According to sources, Shekhawat, along with BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, will finalise the candidates for the seats to be contested by the party.

“As of now, we are hopeful of getting six to seven Lok Sabha seats and a similar number of Assembly seats. But, we will ask for a few more seats and try to convince our alliance partner,’’ a BJP leader said.

As part of the alliance, the BJP is set to get six Lok Sabha seats and another six Assembly seats. The Lok Sabha seats include Anakapalle, Eluru, Araku, Rajampet, Rajahmundry and Hindupur. Earlier, it was speculated that the BJP might seek either Hindupur or Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. But, the BJP leadership has decided to leave Tirupati to the TDP as it does not have a strong candidate for the SC reserved seat.