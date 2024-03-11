CM Jagan to inaugurate medical college in Pulivendula

KADAPA: In a boost to healthcare infrastructure in YSR district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to inaugurate the Dr YSR Government Medical College and Nursing College in Pulivendula, the constituency he represents, on Monday.

Spread across 14.90 lakh square feet near Bestawaripalle village on the Pulivendula - Kadapa road, the institutions have been constructed at a cost of `500 crore. The medical college is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a teaching hospital with a capacity of 627 beds, and a nursing college that can admit 60 students annually.