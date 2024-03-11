CM Jagan to inaugurate medical college in Pulivendula

KADAPA: In a boost to healthcare infrastructure in YSR district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to inaugurate the Dr YSR Government Medical College and Nursing College in Pulivendula, the constituency he represents, on Monday.
Spread across 14.90 lakh square feet near Bestawaripalle village on the Pulivendula - Kadapa road, the institutions have been constructed at a cost of `500 crore. The medical college is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a teaching hospital with a capacity of 627 beds, and a nursing college that can admit 60 students annually.
The medical college complex features buildings for various departments and units dedicated to orthopedics, surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics among others. The facility is well-equipped to cater to diverse medical needs. Additionally, specialised wards, intensive care units, operation theatres, and diagnostic facilities ensure comprehensive healthcare services.
Superintendent of Pulivendula Government General Hospital Dr Vignesh highlighted the enhanced medical services that will be available to patients and asserted that the hospital is fully-prepared to deliver high-quality healthcare. Doctors and other staff have already been appointed.