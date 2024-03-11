CM Jagan’s claims at Siddham meet blatant lies: TDP State president

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday termed the claims of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRC’s Siddham meeting in Medarametla regarding the fulfilment of his election promises, blatant lies.
“Jagan has failed to fulfil 85% of his promises. He has allocated a mere 15% of the budget outlay for welfare, compared to 19% by the previous TDP regime,” he pointed out.
Highlighting Jagan’s failure to implement his promise of total prohibition, he slammed the YSRC government for selling substandard liquor, which resulted in 30,000 deaths due to kidney and liver damage in the last five years, besides causing severe health problems to lakhs of people.
Atchannaidu alleged that the Chief Minister had mismanaged Rs 12,000 crore funds allocated by the Centre to panchayats and municipalities, besides diverting sub-plan funds. “The low turnout at the YSRC’s Siddham meeting has reflected the loss of people’s confidence in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he observed.