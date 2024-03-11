CM Jagan’s claims at Siddham meet blatant lies: TDP State president

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday termed the claims of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRC’s Siddham meeting in Medarametla regarding the fulfilment of his election promises, blatant lies.

“Jagan has failed to fulfil 85% of his promises. He has allocated a mere 15% of the budget outlay for welfare, compared to 19% by the previous TDP regime,” he pointed out.