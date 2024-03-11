Drinking water supply to all problematic areas restored in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The Rural Water Supply (RWS) division of Prakasam district has successfully restored drinking water access to all 58 areas affected by water crisis in the western region through water tankers. Notably, the district authorities have decided to enhance the provision to 40 litres per capita per day (LPCD), exceeding the previous standard of 15 LPCD, in these affected areas.

Recognising the acute water scarcity in certain habitations with no groundwater availability, the State government has granted permission to month of March 2024, sanctions the delivery of 40 LPCD, deviating from the prior directive of 15 LPCD, as per the district authority’s request.

RWS superintending engineer (SE) SK Mardhan Ali mentioned, “With the State government setting the outstanding bills to tanker owners up to October 2022, we can now ensure adequate water supply for drinking and cooking purposes in identified water-scarce habitations, with an increased allocation of 40 LPCD per person.”