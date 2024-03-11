Drinking water supply to all problematic areas restored in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The Rural Water Supply (RWS) division of Prakasam district has successfully restored drinking water access to all 58 areas affected by water crisis in the western region through water tankers. Notably, the district authorities have decided to enhance the provision to 40 litres per capita per day (LPCD), exceeding the previous standard of 15 LPCD, in these affected areas.
Recognising the acute water scarcity in certain habitations with no groundwater availability, the State government has granted permission to month of March 2024, sanctions the delivery of 40 LPCD, deviating from the prior directive of 15 LPCD, as per the district authority’s request.
RWS superintending engineer (SE) SK Mardhan Ali mentioned, “With the State government setting the outstanding bills to tanker owners up to October 2022, we can now ensure adequate water supply for drinking and cooking purposes in identified water-scarce habitations, with an increased allocation of 40 LPCD per person.”
Recent coverage by TNIE spotlighted the dire water scarcity situation in western Prakasam district, emphasising the challenges faced by residents due to the absence of groundwater resources. Consequently, the State government has instructed RWS authorities to deliver water via tankers to these identified habitations for drinking and cooking needs at a rate of 40 LCPD. Water supply operations through tankers have commenced in Donakonda, Peddaraveedu, Pullalacheruvu, Tarlupadu, Tripurantakam, and Yerragondapalem mandal areas.
State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD) RWS-1 principal secretary Shasi Bhushan Kumar recently issued orders authorising water provision through tankers to these identified habitations. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 48,644 individuals, with 428 trips allocated for 40 LPCD and 126 trips for 15 LPCD capacity tankers.
During the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed public representatives of these developments. He announced the government has settled outstanding water transportation tanker bills amounting to Rs 41.69 crore, recorded in the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) and covering the period from January 1, 2019, to October 31, 2022. This clears the path for restoring water supplies to the aforementioned water-scarce habitations through tankers.