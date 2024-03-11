PM Modi virtually lays stone for terminal building at Kadapa Airport

KADAPA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Kadapa Airport on Sunday, marking a crucial step towards the expansion of aviation services and infrastructure in YSR district.

The new terminal building, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 266 crore, is spread across an area of 16,455 square metres and feature 24 check-in counters, two conveyor belts, three X-BIS machines, and three aero bridges. It has a peak hour serving capacity of 1,800 people and a projected annual footfall of 25 lakh passengers. The terminal will enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.

In addition to the terminal building, plans are underway to widen key roads, connecting Kadapa to Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Nellore, further bolstering the district’s transportation infrastructure. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha emphasised the significance of the new terminal building, highlighting its potential to enhance air connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.

District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju praised Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to modernise civil aviation services across India and elaborated on the importance of the new terminal building in meeting the growing demand for air travel and providing state-of-the-art facilities to passengers.