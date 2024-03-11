TDP-JSP alliance brings archrivals together in Visakhapatnam district

Similarly, Konathala Ramakrishna and Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, who had been poles apart for decades, have come together due to the TDP-JSP alliance in Anakapalle. While Dadi was in the TDP, Konathala was in the Congress for long.

Dadi is a four-time MLA as he represented Anakapalle in the State Assembly. Konathala and Dadi contested on behalf of the TDP and Congress respectively from Anakapalle in 1999, 2004 and 2009 elections. Dadi defeated Konathala in 1999 elections. But he lost to Konathala in 2004 elections, However, both of them lost at the hands of Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who contested from Anakapalle constituency on Praja Rajyam ticket in 2009.

Dadi, who had been with the TDP since its inception, joined the YSRC before last elections. While Dadi’s son Ratnakar contested from Visakhapatnam West, Konathala’s brother Raghunath contested from Anakapalle in 2019 elections. Though the two senior leaders were in the YSRC for sometime, they never shared anything.

Now, Dadi returned to the TDP and Konathala joined the JSP. After the TDP and the JSP forged an alliance in the State, it chose Konathala as its candidate from Anakapalle. Konathala on Friday visited Dadi’s house so as to establish rapport with the latter. Both the leaders said they would work for the victory of the alliance candidates to make TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister of the State again.

Konathala, Dadi join hands

