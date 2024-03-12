Andhra CM Jagan’s facial expressions reflect his fear: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has felt that the facial expressions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clearly reflect the fact that he is afraid of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. Well aware of the fact that people in large numbers would not attend the Siddham meeting held at Medarametla, the YSRC had used graphics to claim a huge turnout for it, he said.

Alleging that Jagan had miserably failed to fulfil his poll promises, he asked as to why the Group-2 notification was released just ahead of elections. Urging the youth not to get disappointed as the coming TDP-JSP-BJP government will fill up all the vacant posts, besides providing employment opportunities to them through other ways, Lokesh said he came to know the problems being faced by various sections of society during his 3,132 km Yuva Galam.

Addressing a public meeting at Rudrampet in Anantapur district as part of his ‘Sankharavam’ on Monday, Lokesh termed Jagan a white-collar criminal. Meanwhile, a heated argument took place between supporters of TDP leader Vaikuntam Prabhakar Chowdary and followers of JSP district president TC Varun, which escalated into jostling between the two groups. It is learnt that the reason for the argument was a speculation that Anantapur Urban seat will be allocated to the JSP as part of poll pact. However, the TDP denied the same and said it was an internal conflict among JSP cadre.