Rs 1,497.14 crore budget passed at Guntur Municipal Corporation Council

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Council passed a budget of Rs 1,497.14 crore for the 2024-25 financial year, focusing on the development of the city. The general body meeting was conducted at GMC Council Hall here on Monday.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu addressed the council and informed the members that the total revenue of GMC was estimated at Rs 1,497 crore as initial reserves stood at Rs 669.56 crore and total expenditure at Rs 828.57 crore.

The Mayor mentioned that the full-fledged budget was introduced for the development of the city with a population of over 10 lakh.

The budget was prepared considering the requirements, developments, and suggestions from the corporators, MLAs and MLCs. The top most priority was given to drinking water, sanitation, providing more lung space to the citizens by developing and constructing new parks in the city.

The budget will be helpful to prevent water scarcity for next summer season and priority was given to the construction of new roads, and drains in the city, said GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. To ensure the supply of safe drinking water, the GMC is planning to implement the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system.

Meanwhile, YSRC corporators criticised the previous TDP regime for not developing the city. Alleging that the development of the city was stunted during the TDP regime, they said basic facilities have been significantly improved for the convenience of the residents under the YSRC rule.

MLC K Lakshman Rao suggested taking swift action for the construction of ROBs, RUBs, and Narla auditorium, red tank complex for the benefit of the citizens and develop the tail end regions of the city.

‘Prevents water crisis’

