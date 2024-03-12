Tirumala Devasthanam gives nod to create 479 nurse posts in SVIMS Hospital

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board meeting has approved the creation of 479 nurse posts to provide better medical services, due to an increasing number of patients at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Hospital.

Over 100 staff nurses have been working for two decades on a contract basis, while more than 100 nurses have been employed for 15 years without regular payrolls.

Announcing the decisions taken at the meeting held at Tirumala on Monday, TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said most of the recruitment of employees was completed on contract or outsourcing basis following their requirement in the respective areas without any notification and rule of reservation.

“To regularise the services of such employees as per GO No 114, the TTD Trust Board has decided to send a report, requesting the State government to relax some of the rules,” said Karunakara Reddy.

The board has also approved the construction of hostels for providing accommodation to all the women admitted to the TTD colleges, without any recommendation. It has also been decided to construct 10 lifts in Pilgrim Amenities Complex-1 (PAC) with a budget of `1.88 crore for the convenience of devotees at Tirumala.

Additionally, the TTD has decided to take up the remaining security fencing in the outer cordon area of Sri Padmavati Rest House, and also at east side of Balaji Nagar with `1.50 crore. Development works of the remaining 184 quarters of old C type, D type, new C type, and D type quarters of TTD employees at Tirumala will be taken up with `14 crore.

Karunakar Reddy instructed the former board members to adhere to the TTD rules while coming for darshan.