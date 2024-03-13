32-year-old Tenali woman’s alleged suicide triggers political slugfest in Andhra Pradesh

CM announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for victim

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an exgratia of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. Further, he directed the officials concerned to extend support to Geethanjali’s family.

He asserted that the law will not leave anyone unpunished, if they try to denigrate the dignity of women. Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and other YSRC leaders met the bereaved family members and consoled them.

YSRC leader and former chairperson of the State Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma accused the TDP and the JSP of humiliating Geethanjali using foul language and forcing her to end her life. She also requested DGP Rajendranath Reddy to take stern action against those responsible for her death.

Refuting the allegations, former TDP MLA Tangirala Sowmya alleged that the YSR C was shamelessly spreading false news. “While it was mentioned that Geethanjali died in a train accident, YSRC leaders are desperately trying to showcase it as suicide for political mileage,” she claimed.

Further, she sought to know why a Medico-Legal Case was not registered immediately after the incident. “The police and YSR C need to answer why there wasn’t an FIR lodged from the period between March 7 and 11,” she said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)