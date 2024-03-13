32-year-old Tenali woman’s alleged suicide triggers political slugfest in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A day after a 32-year-old woman from Tenali died, the incident took a political turn on Tuesday with the ruling YSRC alleging that supporters of the TDP and JSP abetted her suicide. The deceased, identified as Gothi Geethanjali Devi, is survived by her husband Balachandra and two children.
According to Balachandra, Geethanjali attempted to end her life on March 7 by jumping in front of a running train near Tenali railway station as she was distressed “due to the malicious trolling by the supporters of TDP and JSP after she praised the government’s schemes in a video”. She succumbed to her injuries on March 11 while undergoing treatment at the Guntur Government General Hospital.
In the video that went viral on social media, Geethanjali praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government during an event held on March 4. She said she has benefitted from the ruling YSRC’s schemes and also received land under the Jagananna Housing Scheme. Following this, some individuals, suspected to be supporters of the TDP and JSP, trolled her using derogatory language.
Guntur SP Tushar Dudi said, “The language used by the trolls does not have any place in a civilised world. Geethanjali and her family members were trolled, forcing her to commit suicide. We have identified a few social media profiles which are handled by actual owners and a few fake accounts. We will make sure we trace them and take action.”
CM announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for victim
Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an exgratia of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. Further, he directed the officials concerned to extend support to Geethanjali’s family.
He asserted that the law will not leave anyone unpunished, if they try to denigrate the dignity of women. Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and other YSRC leaders met the bereaved family members and consoled them.
YSRC leader and former chairperson of the State Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma accused the TDP and the JSP of humiliating Geethanjali using foul language and forcing her to end her life. She also requested DGP Rajendranath Reddy to take stern action against those responsible for her death.
Refuting the allegations, former TDP MLA Tangirala Sowmya alleged that the YSR C was shamelessly spreading false news. “While it was mentioned that Geethanjali died in a train accident, YSRC leaders are desperately trying to showcase it as suicide for political mileage,” she claimed.
Further, she sought to know why a Medico-Legal Case was not registered immediately after the incident. “The police and YSR C need to answer why there wasn’t an FIR lodged from the period between March 7 and 11,” she said.
