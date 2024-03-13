Alliance reached with BJP in larger interests of State, asserts TDP chief

Exhorting the activists of all the three parties to work hard for the success of the TDPJSP- BJP combine in the upcoming elections, Naidu said every seat and each vote is crucial to defeat the YSRC.

“Every effort should be made for the success of the proposed TDPJSP- BJP combine meeting at Chilakaluripet on March 17. I am personally appealing to everyone to take the meeting, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part, as the most prestigious one and make it a huge success,” Naidu exhorted.

Making it clear that once the election schedule is announced, the illegal activities of YSRC leaders and errant officials could be checked effectively, he said the APSRT C has agreed to provide buses for Chilakaluripet meeting. Making it clear that every movement of the party candidates will be closely monitored, he said there will be no hesitation to change the candidate even at the last minute if his functioning is not satisfactory.

Suggesting that all the party leaders and activists work till the last minute of the polling and it is the duty of the party cadre to ensure that everyone votes in favour of the tripartite alliance, Naidu appreciated the efforts of all those who have successfully taken the Super-Six of the TDP to every doorstep. Over 56,000 activists attended the teleconference.