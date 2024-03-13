Andhra CM inaugurates Rs 500-crore flood retaining wall and riverfront park

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the 2.26-km-long retaining wall constructed along River Krishna at the Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The construction of the wall was taken up with Rs 500 crore to protect 80,000 residents of Krishna Lanka from flood threat. He also inaugurated the first phase of the Krishna Riverfront Park, named ‘Krishnamma Jalavihar,’ in the city.