Andhra CM inaugurates Rs 500-crore flood retaining wall and riverfront park

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the 2.26-km-long retaining wall constructed along River Krishna at the Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
The construction of the wall was taken up with Rs 500 crore to protect 80,000 residents of Krishna Lanka from flood threat. He also inaugurated the first phase of the Krishna Riverfront Park, named ‘Krishnamma Jalavihar,’ in the city.
The riverfront park, developed by the municipal department with an investment of Rs 12.4 crore, offers modern amenities like a walking track, open gym, and playground amidst lush greenery.
Speaking at the public meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguard the lives of the residents, particularly those vulnerable to floods.
Describing the inauguration of the retaining wall as another milestone in his government’s efforts to protect and uplift the poor, Jagan lashed out at the previous TDP government for neglecting the flood-prone areas.
“Ignorance of the previous administration resulted in severe hardships to the people living along the Krishna River as they face floods every year,” he remarked.
“Construction of the flood protection wall stands as a testament to the government’s proactive measures over the past five years. This initiative aims to shield the 80,000 residents of Krishna Lanka from potential flood threats, marking a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure development, he opined.
Later, Jagan laid the stone to launch the construction of sewage treatment plants worth Rs 239 crore.
31,866 people in Vijayawada get house site pattas
Once constructed, the STPs will serve five areas in the city, address critical sanitation needs and promote environmental sustainability. Further, he distributed regularised house site pattas to the underprivileged, granting full ownership rights to 31,866 beneficiaries across 16 colonies in Vijayawada East, Central, and West segments.
Highlighting the advancement in the city’s infrastructure, the Chief Minister said the flyover leading to Vijayawada International Airport, and the ongoing Outer Ring Road project are slated for inauguration in the coming months.
Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, MPs Margani Bharat and Kesineni Nani, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Talasila Raghuram, party leader Devineni Avinash, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Sri Lakshmi and senior officials were present.