Andhra CM Jagan releases Rs 161.86 crore to 23,458 fishermen

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the fifth installment of the compensation to the fishermen, who lost their livelihood due to the ONGC pipeline. A total of Rs 161.86 crore was released to 23,458 fishermen at the rate of Rs 69,000 to each one, and it amounts to Rs 11,500 per month for the last six months.

The Chief Minister released the amount directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries with the click of a button from his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. Though he was scheduled to virtually inaugurat e Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, Jagan said he postponed it as he wants to inaugurate it in person to give a big boost to the blue economy, and help the fishermen community along the long coastline of the State.