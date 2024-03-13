Andhra Pradesh: CM Ramesh throws hat in Visakhapatnam ring

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP CM Ramesh has evinced interest in contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing elections. However, he will abide by the party’s decision, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said the ruling YSRC was in shivers after the BJP, TDP and JSP reached an electoral alliance. The alliance was formed to bring down the autocratic and corrupt YSR C government in the State.

Revealing that he came to Vizag to participate in the Viksit Bharat programme, Ramesh said, “The party is seeking public opinion and suggestions from the people to include them in the BJP election manifesto.”

State BJP vice-president PVN Madhav said Modi will participate in the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance meeting at Chilakaluripet on March 17. The Prime Minister will also participate in a roadshow in Visakhapatnam on March 19, he added.