Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman disqualifies two MLCs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koye Moshenu Raju on Tuesday disqualified YSRC rebel MLCs Vamsi Krishna Yadav and C Ramachandraiah. With Vamsi Krishna defecting to the Jana Sena Party and Ramachandraiah joining the TDP, the YSRC moved a disqualification petition against the duo.

Ramachandraiah, who hails from the erstwhile combined Kadapa district, was elected as an MLC under the MLAs quota from the YSRC in 2021. Though his tenure is till 2027, he quit the ruling YSRC and joined the opposition TDP in January.

Vamsi Krishna, who belongs to the erstwhile undivided Visakhapatnam district, quit the YSRC and joined the JSP in December 2023. The YSRC had moved a disqualification petition against the two MLCs. The Council Chairman summoned the duo recently and took their explanation. After going through their version, he disqualified both the MLCs.

Recently, AP Assembly Speaker T Sitaram disqualified eight rebel MLAs, four each from the YSRC and the TDP.