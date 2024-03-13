APSECM takes steps to boost energy efficiency in MSME clusters

VIJAYAWADA: In tune with the objective of enhancing energy efficiency in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) with the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has taken up energy efficiency and de-carbonisation project in four clusters of food processing, gold ornaments, imitation jewellery and pharma clusters.

As part of its implementation, APSECM will conduct energy audits in selected MSMEs and organise dissemination workshops to MSME owners and technicians on the energy audit findings and make them aware of the feasible energy efficiency measures.