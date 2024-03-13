APSECM takes steps to boost energy efficiency in MSME clusters

VIJAYAWADA: In tune with the objective of enhancing energy efficiency in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) with the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has taken up energy efficiency and de-carbonisation project in four clusters of food processing, gold ornaments, imitation jewellery and pharma clusters.
As part of its implementation, APSECM will conduct energy audits in selected MSMEs and organise dissemination workshops to MSME owners and technicians on the energy audit findings and make them aware of the feasible energy efficiency measures.
APSECM has conducted detailed energy audits in five units of each of the food processing cluster in Chittoor, gold ornaments cluster in Vijayawada, imitation jewellery cluster in Machilipatnam and pharma cluster in Visakhapatnam and also conducted dissemination workshops in food processing and pharma clusters so far.
Briefing the above during the dissemination workshop on energy efficiency audit recommendations in the imitation jewellery cluster at Machilipatnam, organised by APSECM on Tuesday involving more than 50 MSME entrepreneurs, the APSECM officials said that energy audits were conducted in the Yasasri Gold Covering Work Jewellery, Sri Raghu Gold Jewellery, Raveendra Gold, Sree Sudha Jewellery and Gold Prince Plasto Jewellery units in Machilipatnam with support of BEE empanelled auditing agency Siri Energy and Carbon Advisory Services.