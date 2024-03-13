GST evasion: Narayana’s son-in-law gets Andhra Pradesh HC relief

VIJAYAWADA: Puneet Kothapa, son-in-law of former Municipal Administration minister P Narayana, got relief with the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday issuing interim orders directing the police not to take any hasty action, including arrest, against him.

Facing charges of GST evasion in purchase of vehicles, Puneet, MD of NSPIRA Management Services, filed a quash petition in the High Court. Based on a complaint filed by Nellore Deputy Transport Commissioner, Balajinagar police had registered a case against Puneet.