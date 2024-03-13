GST evasion: Narayana’s son-in-law gets Andhra Pradesh HC relief

VIJAYAWADA: Puneet Kothapa, son-in-law of former Municipal Administration minister P Narayana, got relief with the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday issuing interim orders directing the police not to take any hasty action, including arrest, against him.
Facing charges of GST evasion in purchase of vehicles, Puneet, MD of NSPIRA Management Services, filed a quash petition in the High Court. Based on a complaint filed by Nellore Deputy Transport Commissioner, Balajinagar police had registered a case against Puneet.
Issuing the interim orders, Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy allowed the police to continue their investigation in the case. The respondents in the case were directed to file counter with full details and the case hearing was adjourned to four weeks. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas argued that GST officials had not complained, but a case was foisted against the petitioner for political reasons.
“If there are lapses in tax payment, the amount can be recovered as per the MV Act. Registering of a case under various sections of IPC is illegal,” he contended. Government pleader said NSPIRA Management Services had procured 82 buses using forged documents, causing loss to the State exchequer.