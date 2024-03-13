Praja Shanti Party president urges ECI to conduct AP polls in last phase

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the plea of Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul seeking court directions to the Election Commission of India to conduct the general elections in Andhra Pradesh in the last phase, which may be in the last week of May, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the ECI to look into the matter.

The petitioner contended that there would be no scope for tampering of electronic voting machines (EVM) if the polls were scheduled in the last phase as the counting of votes would be taken up soon after the elections. Paul argued the case himself.

Senior advocate Avinash Desai, appearing for the Election Commission of India, questioned the maintainability of the petition.

If the request is submitted to the Election Commission of India, it will look into the matter, Avinash Desai said.