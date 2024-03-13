Rs 30-crore fraud unearthed in Podili housing society

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district authorities issued cancellation notice to the Podili Rural Cooperative Housing Society administration as the cooperative society management was reportedly found to have swallowed the society funds up to Rs 30 crore after they illegally sold out the society lands which were acquired to provide house sites to its members.

The government had earlier provided subsidies to the cooperative housing society, which is meant to benefit a large number of people.

In this connection, the Podili Rural Cooperative Housing Building Society also acquired lands for housing purposes and laid layouts to allocate house sites to its members. At this stage, some of the cooperative society members allegedly sold the lands which were earmarked for future community amenities like school, park, library and other facilities, and embezzled around Rs 30 crore revenue of the cooperative society.