TDP to go all out to make PM Modi meet a huge success in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: After getting confirmed the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the public meeting to be organised by the TDP-JSP combine at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17, the TDP has started making concerted efforts to ensure its success.
As many as 13 coordination committees comprising leaders of the TDP, JSP and BJP have been constituted to oversee the arrangements for the public meeting. Holding a meeting with the 13 committees on Tuesday, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has felt that the Chilakaluripet meeting being organised under the aegis of the TDP-JSP-BJP combine is going to lay the foundation for a new era in AP.
“The TDP, JSP and BJP have come together only to take the State from the stone age to the golden era. The tripartite alliance is set to work wonders in the State, repeating the 2014 election results,” he observed. The ground breaking ceremony for the public meeting will be performed at Boppudi at 9.30 am on Wednesday.
The coordination committees should ensure that no inconvenience is caused to those who attend the meeting since it is the first meeting being organised after the TDP rejoined the National Democratic Alliance. As lakhs of people are expected to attend the meeting, the organisers should ensure that it remains in the history of the State as an unprecedented one, he said.
Senior leaders of the three parties, who address the public meeting, will explain to the people in detail from the dais the need to come together, and what the TDPJSP- BJP combine will do for the State if it comes to power, Lokesh added. Several TDP, JSP and BJP leaders attended the coordination committee meeting.
TDP writes to DGP for security at meeting venue
Informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting to be jointly organised by the TDP, JSP and BJP at Boppudi in Chilakaluripet on March 17, Telugu Desam Party State president K Atchannaidu has urged the Director General of Police to make adequate security arrangements at the venue. In a letter to the DGP on Tuesday, he said adequate security arrangements should be made at the meeting venue, besides ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular traffic to avoid any inconvenience to the general public