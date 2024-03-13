TDP to go all out to make PM Modi meet a huge success in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: After getting confirmed the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the public meeting to be organised by the TDP-JSP combine at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17, the TDP has started making concerted efforts to ensure its success.

As many as 13 coordination committees comprising leaders of the TDP, JSP and BJP have been constituted to oversee the arrangements for the public meeting. Holding a meeting with the 13 committees on Tuesday, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has felt that the Chilakaluripet meeting being organised under the aegis of the TDP-JSP-BJP combine is going to lay the foundation for a new era in AP.

“The TDP, JSP and BJP have come together only to take the State from the stone age to the golden era. The tripartite alliance is set to work wonders in the State, repeating the 2014 election results,” he observed. The ground breaking ceremony for the public meeting will be performed at Boppudi at 9.30 am on Wednesday.