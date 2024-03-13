Tripartite alliance is essential to usher in a new era in State: JSP chief

The JSP chief said he would not yield Bhimavaram and called up the people of the Assembly constituency to chase out incumbent YSR C MLA Grandhi Srinivas and end the reign of rowdyism. Attributing the success of forging the tripartite alliance, even though his only MLA defected, to the support of his partymen, who continued to respect him as their leader even after his defeat in the elections, Pawan Kalyan said, “The alliance is vital to usher in a new era in the State. As I said at Tadepalligudem meeting that I would give Yuddham to Jagan, who is crying Siddham, the JSP has to ensure that Jagan in the State and Grandhi Srinivas in Bhimavaram are ousted.”

Stating that the JSP could not get land for the party office in Bhimavaram due to the rowdyism of the local MLA, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he would not leave the issue and set up his office in the town of multi-millionaires. He reminded his partymen that relations do not factor in politics. “Now, JSP activists should strive for the party victory irrespective of the opponent,” Pawan Kalyan exhorted.