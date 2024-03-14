Andhra Pradesh CM to release EBC Nestham aid today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release Rs 629.37 crore aid under the YSR EBC Nestham scheme at a programme at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district on Thursday. The amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of 4,19,583 eligible poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities in the State.

The YSRC government has launched the EBC Nestham scheme to provide Rs 15,000 financial assistance per annum for three years, amounting to Rs 45,000 to each women beneficiary belonging to EBCs aged between 45 and 60 years to make them self-reliant by setting up small business units.

With Rs 629.37 crore aid being released on Thursday, the total financial assistance provided to the women beneficiaries under EBC Nestham will be Rs 1,876.97 crore.

The State government has disbursed benefits totalling Rs 2,79,786 crore to women under various schemes in the last 58 months.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a 100-bed area hospital building constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore in Banaganapalle during his visit.

Jagan will also lay the foundation stone for the National Law University at Jagannatha Gattu in Panyam Assembly constituency of Kurnool district.

The Law University is being constructed in 150 acres at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore.