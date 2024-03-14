Bapatla, IAF gear up for ELR trial run

GUNTUR: Officials of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Bapatla district administration are gearing up for the successful conduct of a second trial run at the Emergency Landing Runway (ELR) on March 18.

It can be recalled that, a 4.1-km long and 60 metre wide concrete airstrip was laid at a cost of Rs 86 crore using latest german technology to withstand heavy weights as well as high pressure by NHAI on Bapatla National Highway-16 at Pichikala Gudipadu village in Korisapadu mandal of Bapatla district. As part of strengthening strategic security of the country, the Indian Air Force successfully conducted a maiden trial run in December 2022.

Bapatla ELR is one of the three—one each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan—first-of-its-kind emergency facilities of the total 20 planned ELRs across the country. The facility would help in case of war, floods, during NDRF’s rescue operations, air dropping of relief material, transportation of the stranded people and for other emergency needs.

On December 29, 2022, the Indian Air Force with the support of Bapatla district administration conducted trail run where four combat jets, including two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, two indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Antonov An-32 transport aircraft, flew at a height of around 5 metres on the Emergency Landing Runway.

Speaking to TNIE, IAF officer S Rajesh said that while the previous trail run was for only touchdown of aircrafts, this time the aircrafts will land on ELR. Though the officials refused to reveal any details about the event, IAF officials and over 20 pilots visited the airstrip a few days ago. Following this, District Collector Ranjit Bhasha conducted a review meeting with district officials on the arrangements for the event.

He instructed the officials to set up all basic amenities at the airstrip and a VIP gallery for over 400 guests. He directed the officials to coordinate with IAF personnel and set up barricades along the ELR. SP Vakul Jindal, IAF officer Vijay Menon, NHAI project director D Vidyasagar, and others were also present.