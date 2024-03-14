'It's legal, why is this surprise?': TDP, Janasena on being featured in electoral bonds list

AMARAVATI: TDP and Janasena, NDA alliance partners from Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday downplayed the issue of their names featuring in the list of parties that has encashed electoral bonds.

Janasena spokesperson Ajay Kumar questioned why the surprise in his party's name featuring in the list at all.

"Why should there be a surprise? We have people who will give money to us also. And electoral bonds was a legal thing,: Kumar told PTI.

He noted that what people should concentrate upon is the comparative figure of encashed electoral bonds vis-a-vis other political parties.

Kumar said the Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is a small party; yet a lot of people admire it and wish its growth.

He asserted that they appreciate the "kind of politics" Janasena stands for.