VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the final list of candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies at Idupulapaya in YSR district on March 16 after paying homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In 2019, too, he had announced the candidates from Idupulapaya.

It is pertinent to note that the ruling party took up the exercise of identifying the winning horses well before other parties. So far, it has announced coordinators for 77 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha constituencies.

According to sources, the party has to make a few more changes in the Assembly constituencies where coordinators have already been announced. It is unlikely to change candidates for Rajampet, Kadapa and Bapatla Lok Sabha seats. After announcing in-charges for certain constituencies, the party had to make changes in several segments owing to various factors, including caste equations, dissidence within the party against the chosen candidates, and even reluctance of some leaders to contest from an alternate seat.

The party leadership has intensified its efforts to pacify warring factions in some Assembly constituencies. MLAs and ministers, including Ambati Rambabu, RK Roja, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, were reportedly summoned to the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli and asked to resolve differences with leaders in their constituencies so that the party’s winning chances are not hit.

YSRC against CAA: MLA

The YSRC will not accept the CAA in its current format as it is against the interests of Muslims, Kurnool MLA Md Abdul Hafeez said. He added that CM Jagan had made it clear that there should be no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, or even region, he added

Jagan to kick off his election campaign from Ichchapuram

In Nagari, Roja is facing an open rebellion with at least two groups, who have made it clear that they will work against her, if she is given another chance to contest the seat. According to sources, Ambati Rambabu is also facing a strong internal dissent his Sattenapalle segment.

Similarly, YSRC leaders have been protesting against Narasaraopet MLA Srinivasa Reddy. The party leadership has reportedly tried to pacify the rival group, but in vain. It has now put the onus on the MLA himself to set things right as elections are fast approaching.

Meanwhile, Jagan will kick off his first election rally from Ichchapuram Assembly constituency in North Andhra on March 18. He will also hold campaigns in Vijayawada East and Nellore Rural constituencies the same day, party leaders said. Through the course of his campaign the YSRC chief will address three public meetings a day.