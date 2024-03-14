TDP to announce second list of candidates today

VIJAYAWADA: As the seat sharing with the JSP and BJP has come to a conclusion, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to announce the second list of party candidates for the ensuing elections on Thursday. Out of the total 175 Assembly constituencies in the State, the JSP and BJP have been allotted 31 seats.

The TDP has already named candidates for 94 Assembly constituencies in the first list. In the second list, the TDP is expected to announce candidates for 30 Assembly and some Lok Sabha segments. Both the JSP and the BJP have clarity on the seats they will contest, and announce their candidates soon, Naidu revealed.

Asserting that the TDP, JSP and BJP joined hands in the larger interests of the State, Naidu said, “The three parties have compromised for the people and entered into an alliance.”

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, Naidu said, “The victory of the people and the development of the State are the agenda of the tripartite alliance. The Centre’s assistance is needed to rebuild the State, which has been totally destroyed during the YSRC regime. The people, who follow destructive policies are not eligible for politics.”

Reiterating that he had no differences with the BJP, but differed with the saffron party on the issue of the Special Category Status to the State, he recalled that several development projects were executed during the previous TDP regime with the support of the Centre.

Alleging that the State had suffered more due to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government rather than bifurcation, the TDP chief said, “The YSRC leaders who are feeling insecure now, are trying to create differences among the TDP, JSP and BJP. They are simply instigating the JSP that it has accepted less number of Assembly seats, and even asking the BJP as to why as a national party it has agreed to a few seats.

Admitting the fact that some aspirants could not get the TDP ticket due to the alliance, he promised to ensure justice to them after the tripartite alliance comes to power in the State.

Exuding confidence that the tripartite alliance is going to create a sort history in the State, he said the change of guard is certain.