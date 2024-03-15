Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan lays stone for National Law University in Kurnool

KURNOOL: Taking a step towards decentralised governance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of National Law University (NLU) at Jagannathagattu in Lakshmipuram of Kurnool district on Thursday.

Reiterating the YSRC government’s commitment to make Kurnool a judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, the CM recalled the government’s promise of establishing a High Court echoing the principles of fair justice outlined in the Sribagh Agreement of 1937.

He also said that the government is mulling to set up AP Legal Metrological Commission, Labour Commission, VAT Appellate Commission, Wakf Board and other institutions transforming the Kurnool region into a judicial hub.

It is to be noted that already AP State Human Rights Commission and Lokayukta have been functioning from Kurnool.

According to AP State Housing Corporation Development executive engineer P Nirmal Kumar, the National Law University will be constructed in an extent of 150 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 1,011 crore. After its completion, the facility would be the second National Law University in Andhra Pradesh and one among 25 others across the country.

With a built up area of 10,93,916 sqft, the NLU would comprise three blocks—Central, Western and Eastern—and three small units connecting them.