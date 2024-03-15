Andhra Pradesh handed over sites for 2.3k cell towers: Chief Secretary

Saying that around 27,000 mobile towers being established across the nation to provide 4G services in remote, bordering and inaccessible villages under USOF, Gauba while informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reviewing on the issue time-to-time, wanted the Chief Secretaries to expedite the process for setting up network towers to provide 4G services in rural areas.

Participating in the video conference from the State Secretariat, Jawahar Reddy said that he is reviewing the issue with the District Collectors once in fortnight.

Saying that the BSNL had less number of field level staff, the Chief Secretary informed the Cabinet Secretary that there will be possibility for the early completion of the works if adequate staff was provided.

Responding, the Cabinet Secretary directed the State level officials of BSNL to discuss with the Chief Secretary and take steps for arranging the required staff.