AP: Dissidence erupts in TDP after 2nd list

VIJAYAWADA: Dissidence within the TDP has started brewing soon after the release of the second list of the party candidates for the Assembly elections on Thursday.

With Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announcing himself as the candidate from Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district, followers of former TDP MLA SVSN Varma hit the streets and burnt the TDP flags and flexes denouncing the allotment of the seat to the JSP as part of electoral alliance. They demanded that Varma contest the Pithapuram seat as an independent candidate.

However, Varma appealed to the TDP cadre to maintain restraint and desist from making objectionable remarks against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. “The matter should be settled within the TDP, and Pawan Kalyan is no way connected to the issue,” he asserted. Meanwhile, followers of Penamaluru former MLA Bode Prasad submitted their resignations to the TDP en masse resenting the denial of TDP ticket to Prasad. One of the former MLA’s followers allegedly attempted suicide by dousing himself with kerosene to immolate self.

However, Prasad maintained that he will continue in the TDP and contest the ensuing elections as ‘Bhakta’ of Naidu. He made it clear that he will be in the election fray except in the case of Naidu or his family members contesting from Penamaluru.

“If anyone out of Penamaluru contests the election, I will not cooperate with such candidate and remain in the fray. Even if the TDP expels me, I will continue my election campaign with Naidu’s photo,” he asserted.