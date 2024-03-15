Andhra Pradesh

AWARA takes up drive to clean Krishna bank in Andhra Pradesh

Representatives of the organisation remarked that the trash was polluting the river which is a source of drinking water for four cities.
Residents and walkers joined hands with AWARA Swim & Rescue Academy members to clear trash accumulated on the banks of Krishna river
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several citizens, swimmers and runners in association with AWARA (Amaravati Walkers And Runners Association) Swim & Rescue Academy took up a cleanliness drive on both the banks of the River Krishna in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Massive heaps of single-use plastic, wrappers and organic waste had accumulated on the banks of the river following the Maha Shivaratri festivities. The passersby had lodged several complaints with the local civic agencies, but in vain. AWARA has been organising cleanliness drives to create awareness about clean environs. Representatives of the organisation remarked that the trash was polluting the river which is a source of drinking water for four cities.

AWARA organises a cleanliness drive every Sunday at 6 am. Citizens who wish to partake in the drive can send a text on WhatsApp number 9494126812, the organisers said.

