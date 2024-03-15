FiberNet case: Andhra govt issues orders to attach properties of accused

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued ad-interim orders to the Crime Investigation Department (APCID) for the attachment of immovable properties belonging to the accused in the alleged multicrore FiberNet scam. This move came after the CID urged the government to attach certain immovable properties of the accused and companies in the alleged scam in the FiberNet project Phase-I.

This is the second attachment order issued by the government in the case, and the propert ies at tached are worth about Rs 17.75 crore of Vemuru Hari Krishna, Tummala Gopichand, Tummala Pavana Devi, Tummala Bapaiah Chowdary and Tera Software Pvt Ltd. Last year, the government attached seven properties belonging to Tera Software and others.

Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta issued GO Ms No 48 dated March 14, 20204, and instructed APCID chief N Sanjay to take necessary action duly following the procedures established by the law, and send the compliance report to the government.